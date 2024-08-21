Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s International Series of games each year has typically been split up over various networks. This year, four of the five are on NFL Network, and the fifth is on Peacock. In previous years, international games have also aired on CBS, Fox, and ESPN.

But with the NFL continuing to push forward with its slate of international games, could the league look to bundle the whole package together and sell them to a media partner? Long-time NFL Media employee Rich Eisen thinks so.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Rich Eisen Show/Pat McAfee Show simulcast, Eisen said “I do believe probably down the road there’s going to be a new TV package based off of that whole business” when discussing this year’s international games.

It’s not a wild idea from Eisen. The NFL isn’t getting a dime in rights fees when it airs games on NFL Network (though the lure of live games helps keep it on the air and generating carriage fees from cable, satellite, and streaming companies). With the rest of the league’s media rights tied up long-term, this is yet another opportunity for the NFL to bring in millions of dollars from a company desperate to add live games to its portfolio (at a discount from the billions paid annually by its other partners).

As for where the international package of games could end up, just pick a media company out of a hat. No one really thought Netflix would be in play for live NFL games until it struck a multi-year deal for Christmas games earlier this year. Maybe Netflix could be in play for that package of games on a global deal. Perhaps one of the NFL’s current media partners, specifically CBS, ESPN, or NBC, could look to add the games as exclusive content for their streaming platforms. Another company could come out of left field with a stunning bid, like the always hungry for content Warner Bros. Discovery.

This is all very hypothetical, but Eisen talking about the possibility on the air adds a little more smoke to the fire.