The NFL Combine in Indianapolis is a chance for elite football prospects to impress NFL brass with their physical prowess, lightning-fast speed, or incredible athleticism.

Some prospects, however, stand out for different reasons altogether.

22-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Gennings Dunker was the talk of the combine on Sunday, though not because he blazed a 40-meter-dash time into the record books.

It was because of his mullet. And few people were as enamored by it as NFL Network host Rich Eisen.

“No matter what happens [in Indianapolis] in April, please know the most glorious dunker in this building, this year, is the guy on the screen,” said Eisen as cameras captured the full awesomeness of Dunker’s red-haired mullet.

When Dunker ran his 40, Eisen continued to marvel at the follicle specimen in slow motion.

Gennings Dunker in all of his mullet glory 😅 2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VnqhZWbTo9 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

“Honestly, I mean, this is what it’s built for,” said Eisen.

“He pops his head up, I think you’ll see that feathery front kinda pop up a little bit as well, to complement the flow in the back,” added broadcasting partner Daniel Jeremiah.

And Eisen wasn’t done with the high praise.

“Talk about the greatest mullet in the history of the combine!” he would exclaim later, coming out of a commercial break.

Eisen has always been one to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to the combine. Perhaps this means we could see him start “growing out” a mega-mullet of his own for next year’s iteration.