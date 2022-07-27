Rich Eisen isn’t going anywhere. On Wednesday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen confirmed the he had re-signed with NFL Network. That’s great news for NFL fans, as Eisen is a pro who has been with NFL Network since its launch.

But the story takes a somewhat interesting turn when Eisen goes into the timing of his new deal with NFL Network. Notably, Eisen says he re-signed on June 17th – a full month before a story on Front Office Sports claimed Eisen was “poised to hit free agency”.

Since there seems to be a few people greatly interested in this news, @richeisen addresses rumors of his future at @nflnetwork:#NFL #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/ihPiDPDojO — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 27, 2022

This is fantastic work from Eisen. “Hey, Mike McCarthy…you could call. Reach out.”

Anyway, the real story here is that Eisen is sticking around at NFL Network, and won’t be hitting free agency after all.