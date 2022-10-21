The NFL is heading to Germany in November for its final game in Europe (and fourth of five international games) this season, and with the game airing on NFL Network, the broadcast will have an NFL Network flair to it.

On Friday, NFL Network host Rich Eisen said that he’ll be calling the Week 10 Munich game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers with his NFL GameDay Morning colleagues.

Big announcement from @RichEisen — he and the rest of the @NFLGameDay Morning crew are going back in the booth to call a game. And they're going to have to brush up on their German fast. @Seahawks @Buccaneers @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/L2xaaR9LT1 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 21, 2022

Eisen will team with Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, and Kurt Warner. The quartet has worked together to call games before, including a pair of London games in 2019.

This is far from a surprise. Last month, Eisen said he’d be calling some games on NFL Network this season, which he reiterated in this segment. He also said there would be two more games to come, and we can presume they’ll be near the end of the season (Weeks 15 and 16, to be exact) when NFL Network has more live games to air.