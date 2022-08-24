CBS’ The Amazing Race has featured quite a few prominent people since its 2001 debut, and the latest is an ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach. The upcoming Season 34, set to premiere on Sept. 21, will feature ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan:

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan and #BigBrother stars Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are part of new #TheAmazingRace season 34 cast https://t.co/Tn5v5JL1hj — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 24, 2022

Here’s more on that from that Entertainment Weekly piece, by Dalton Ross:

They say that speed kills in the NFL. Now it’s time to see if a former NFL head coach can sprint his way to a million dollars on The Amazing Race. Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach and current ESPN football analyst Rex Ryan (who took the Jets to back-to-back AFC championship games) is partnering with a golfing buddy / probation officer on season 34 of the CBS reality competition series, which premieres Sept. 21 at 10pmET on CBS. They will be one of 12 teams competing, a cast which also includes long lost twins, former NFL cheerleaders, ballroom dancers, motivational speakers, as well as Big Brother season 23 stars (and Cookout victims) Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

As Ross notes, this season will also make history as the first U.S. edition of The Amazing Race to start outside the U.S., beginning in Munich, Germany. It will also see contestants visiting Jordan, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, and Iceland before finishing up in Nashville.

As for Ryan (seen above in 2020), he’s been at ESPN since April 2017 following nearly 30 years coaching in the NFL, including eight years as a head coach with the New York Jets (2009-14) and Buffalo Bills (2015-16). He currently appears on Sunday NFL Countdown and also contributes to their other NFL content. It will be interesting to see how he and his golfing buddy/probation officer partner fared in this competition.

[Entertainment Weekly]