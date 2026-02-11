Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Bad Bunny performs the halftime show in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reactions to Bad Bunny’s halftime show have been predictably strong, with some expressing frustration that the megastar performed exclusively in Spanish and others flocking to TPUSA’s “family-friendly” alternative, which did not exactly live up to that billing. Now, it seems that some Republican lawmakers are looking to take action against the performance for reasons that do not align with reality.

Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican from Missouri, claimed during a recent interview with Fox News that Bad Bunny’s halftime show is now under investigation based on totally baseless claims that the Latin superstar used explicit language that was not censored during his performance.

Alford admitted that he does not speak Spanish, but claimed that “a lot of information” has “come out” about the Spanish lyrics.

“On Bad Bunny — bad performance at the Super Bowl at halftime — we’re still investigating this. There’s a lot of information that has come out about the lyrics,” Alford said during his interview. “I saw the halftime show. I was switching back and forth with the TPUSA halftime show. The lyrics, from what we’ve seen from Bad Bunny, are very disturbing.”

“I don’t speak fluent Spanish, I know how to ask where the bathroom is. But these lyrics — if it’s true, what was said on national television — we have a lot of questions for the entities that broadcast this, and we’ll be talking to Brendan Carr from the FCC about this,” he continued.

It’s not clear what “information” Alford is referring to, but it echoes a claim made by fellow Congressman Randy Fine, who claimed in a viral post on X that Bad Bunny’s “disgusting” performance was “illegal” while quoting lyrics that he did not even perform at the Super Bowl.

There have been no credible claims that Bad Bunny used any explicit language during his performance. In fact, multiple reports indicate that he self-censored his lyrics, removing profane words and the most explicit language from his songs, or skipping entire portions of songs entirely.

Still, Alford went on to baselessly suggest that the blowback could be worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction at Super Bowl XXXVI, where her breast was briefly exposed to the camera during a moment with Justin Timberlake.

“This could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Needless to say, you probably don’t need to hold your breath about what this “investigation” will conclude.