As we move closer to the player movement portion of the NFL offseason, we’ve got a good old-fashioned source-off. The combatants? Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The issue? What led to a meeting between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady?

Schultz got the source-off going on Wednesday by reporting on X (formerly Twitter) that Brady “hosted” Stafford on a ski trip in Montana.

“Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing,” Schultz wrote. “Several teams are interested in Stafford if the Rams decide to move him, with Las Vegas believed to be the most aggressive suitor.”

Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing. Several teams are… pic.twitter.com/Jo9xxw2M6e — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

Shortly after that, Rapoport reported that while the pair did meet in Montana, they simply “ran into each other.”

“#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say,” Rapoport reported. “The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise.”

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say. The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/eUucyxzxsW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

Schultz later quoted his original post. And while he didn’t mention Rapoport by name, it was fairly apparent that his latest post was aimed at Rapoport, or at least those who believed the meeting was coincidental.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schultz said. “They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in… https://t.co/5UiU4lVoal — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

A notable element here is that Schultz is a reporter for Fox. Of course, in addition to being a minority owner of the Raiders, Brady is also Fox’s lead NFL commentator.

Tom Pelissero, who works with Rapoport at NFL Network, sent a message that defended his colleague.

“Reached for comment about an Internet rumor that Tom Brady hosted Matthew Stafford on a recruiting visit in Montana, Brady’s longtime agent Don Yee told me: “I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate,” Pelissero wrote.

Reached for comment about an Internet rumor that Tom Brady hosted Matthew Stafford on a recruiting visit in Montana, Brady’s longtime agent Don Yee told me: “I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2025

Rapoport responded to that, noting that a coincidental meeting between a pair of “high-profile people” at such a ski community isn’t implausible.

“Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, like many other high-profile people, both own houses in the same ski community,” he said.

Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, like many other high-profile people, both own houses in the same ski community. https://t.co/rMKmmFSwSB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2025

Additionally, while on NFL Insiders, Rapoport doubled down on his stance.

“Let’s talk about the Matthew Stafford situation. Obviously some of the focus was on, you mentioned the Tom Brady interaction,” he said. “And yes, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford did bump into each other at Yellowstone in Montana, apparently skied together. That seemed to be the end of it.”

From The Insiders in Indy: A look at where the situation stands for the #Rams, QB Matthew Stafford, the #Giants, and the #Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Lc2xprZQnt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2025

If you close your eyes and focus for a few seconds, you might be able to hear the theme to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly off in the distance.