Photo credit: NFL Network

As the Shedeur Sanders saga continued to unfold on Saturday, two NFL Network reporters decided to put some gentlemanly stakes on the future of the star quarterback.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posed a friendly bet to his colleague, fellow reporter and frequent The Insiders contributor Mike Garafolo, about exactly what would happen to Sanders as he fell into the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft. Rapoport bet that the Cleveland Browns would trade ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and snag the Colorado quarterback, to which Garafolo replied, “You’re on.”

I bet him. I lost. The stakes were I had to post this. I’m a man of my word. pic.twitter.com/JGm946NlTj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2025

And, well, that’s exactly what happened. During the fifth round of the draft, the Browns traded into the 144th pick, originally held by the Seattle Seahawks, cutting the Eagles in line by just one spot, and picking Sanders. The stakes of the bet? Posting a screenshot of Rapoport’s text message.

Garafolo kept his word, ate his crow, and gave Ian Rapoport the credit he deserved. The real question is, when did Rapoport send the text message? The earlier in the day he called his shot, the more impressive this looks.