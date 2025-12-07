NFL RedZone Network.

Viewers and subscribers of the NFL RedZone were already annoyed about the significant increase in ad spots, but early action in Week 14 took their frustration to another level.

Technical difficulties interrupted the NFL RedZone broadcast, not even 10 minutes into the early slate of games.

“Quick update from the Colts,” NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson said.

And that was followed by a loud, annoying, hissing sound from the program’s audio.

What followed was such noise for roughly nine minutes, as well as multiple cut-ins to NFL GameDay Live coverage on NFL Network.

“Play-action with plenty of time, finding Kyle Pitts,” Hanson was in the middle of saying as the audio returned, seemingly carrying on like he was unaware of any issues.

The NFL RedZone technical difficulties went on for nearly 10 minutes. 🏈🔊🎙️😵‍💫 #NFL pic.twitter.com/2v4l2WIgjw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2025

However, there was another brief instance of the audio issues.

And while the audio did return, viewers reported issues with the audio being on a delay in the minutes that followed.

The technical difficulties have not been addressed by Hanson on the broadcast.