Credit: NFL

Scott Hanson is taking his familiar voice to EA Sports’ Madden NFL 26 video game.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the NFL Network’s NFL RedZone host will be the “new in-game voice” for the franchise.

Exactly what role Hanson’s voice will fill has sparked speculation on social media. The game announcer roles are set. Brandon Gaudin returned as a play-by-play voice for Madden 25, joined by Charles Davis (color analyst). But two other broadcast duos were introduced. Mike Tirico teamed with Greg Olsen on one team, with Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott and former NFL QB and now Fox Sports college football analyst Brock Huard the other duo.

One theory is Hanson will be the voice of a new in-game studio show, similar to the role Chris Berman did years ago on an earlier Madden version.

Front Office Sports reported earlier this year that Hanson’s contract with NFL Media expired at the end of the 2024 NFL season, and he was testing free agency. Michael McCarthy of FOS reported Hanson had talked with NBC Sports about a “wide-ranging job that could include Olympics and NFL coverage.”

Whatever his role with Madden 26, Hanson is reportedly spending time in the recording studio for EA Sports this spring.