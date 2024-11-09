Credit: NFL

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us, and the league is sweetening the deal for fans.

NFL RedZone, the nonstop commercial-free whiparound show hosted by Scott Hanson, will be free to viewers on several major television distributors on Sunday afternoon.

🚨SUNDAY🚨 The best plays. All in one place. Catch a FREE preview of NFL RedZone with @ScottHanson THIS Sunday, starting at 1p ET on @nflnetwork Check with local providers for more details pic.twitter.com/9HMySjh53h — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 8, 2024

Beginning at 1 p.m. ET and going all the way through the late afternoon window, fans can sample one of the NFL’s premier offerings. The free preview will be available to customers on Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Sling, Xfinity, and select other television providers. Notably, the free preview will not be available on the streaming service NFL+.

RedZone has quickly become a favorite viewing option for NFL fans. With one of the biggest complaints from fans year-in and year-out being the heavy commercial load during football games, a place where one can watch seven hours of football with not ad breaks is inherently appealing. Not to mention it’s a great way to keep an eye on every game if you are a fantasy football player or someone that likes to bet.

Now everyone can get a taste of the “Witching Hour” come Sunday afternoon.

[NFL Media]