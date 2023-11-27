Credit: NFL

NFL RedZone routinely promises “seven hours of commercial-free football” to viewers every Sunday. Along with those seven hours came an unexpected surprise this week. During the broadcast, alarms at NFL RedZone studios in Inglewood, California, went off, prompting an evacuation. ‘

The evacuation took place while RedZone was on the air, in the thick of coverage of the Buffalo Bills-Philadelphia Eagles game.

RedZone host Scott Hanson informed viewers of the disruption while the alarm blared in the background of the broadcast.

An alarm was going off in the NFL RedZone studio and people were told to evacuate the building, according to host Scott Hanson. ??? (Minutes later, he said they were told it's okay to return, while the alarm still played in the background) https://t.co/JzRKy6AtUr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023

Hanson had noted this was a first in his broadcasting career, and you don’t often see this kind of chaoticness on TV. RedZone viewers had a lot to say about what happened. There was a lot of laughter at hand.

Scott Hanson signing off NFL Redzone while the evacuation alarm continues sounding is an All Time Broadcaster Moment ? Hope all is well for the Redzone Crew ? pic.twitter.com/QZuXeP2JCw — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) November 27, 2023

While in the NFL RedZone studio with alarms blaring in the background and staff evacuating, Scott Hanson just quoted a Chinese proverb — "may you live to see interesting times" — that isn't actually a Chinese proverb at all and (I'm pretty sure) is a reference to White Collar — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 27, 2023

A common theme emerged, as NFL fans praised Hanson for “soldiering” on amid the chaotic situation.

Some others had fun at the situation’s expense, joking around about it and such.

Veteran sportscaster Mike Hill was a fan of the situation. “Live TV baby!” he exclaimed.

To Hanson and everyone’s credit? This was pretty good television. They maintained everything on the broadcast and allowed for everything to be cool. Fortunately, this also happened in the very late stages of the 4:25 p.m. slate. The only active game during this incident was the Eagles-Bills games. The other games had all come close to or wrapped up by then.

Imagine if this happened during the Witching Hour?

[Awful Announcing]