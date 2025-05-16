Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ray Lewis on the red carpet during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has signed a deal with Paradigm Talent Agency.

The news was announced on Thursday, Lewis’ 50th birthday.

“Paradigm proudly welcomes Hall of Fame NFL legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis — an enduring symbol of passion, leadership, and greatness,” Paradigm shared on Instagram.

Lewis also commented on the deal.

“I’ve always believed the greatest battles are won with alignment, discipline, and faith. With Paradigm behind me across every division, the vision just got stronger, and the mission just got louder,” he said in a statement, per Rosy Cordero, Deadline.

Cordero also detailed some of the projects that Lewis is involved in. Those include, but are not limited to, a documentary as well as television, both scripted and unscripted.

“Paradigm will represent Lewis in all areas, including scripted and unscripted television, publishing, brand partnerships, broadcasting, and IP,” Cordero reported. “Projects already in development include a definitive documentary with a major studio, a limited series, and multiple scripted and unscripted ventures, all being brokered by Paradigm and set to be announced soon, which Lewis is producing alongside his producing partner and EP Nadine Christine Hamdan.”