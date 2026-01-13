The Baltimore Ravens just parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh after he fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is stepping away from the team.

Would the owner of Pittsburgh’s biggest rival swoop in to hire one legend to replace another? You’ll have to give Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti some time to get used to the idea.

Bisciotti was meeting with the media on Tuesday to discuss why he fired Harbaugh after 18 seasons, when Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston informed him that Tomlin had indeed decided to step down after 19 seasons.

Steve Bisciotti might be my favorite human on earth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/95WPFWEt6v — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) January 13, 2026

“Is he a candidate here?” asked Preston after telling Bisciotti the news.

“Holy sh*t, Mike, would that be awesome?” the Ravens owner replied, laughter breaking out in the room. “Only if John takes the Pittsburgh job. Wow, wouldn’t that be interesting?”

However, Bisciotti recalled a moment after Pittsburgh’s win over Baltimore two weeks ago, which sealed the AFC North title and a playoff berth, when Tomlin beat his chest and blew a kiss to the camera.

“I don’t know, that thing last week, maybe disqualified him from my opening,” he said while beating his own chest. “After our kicker missed a kick, to let them advance.”

Bisciotti then added “Good for Mike,” and suggested that reporters “talk to him” about whether or not he’d be interested in jumping ship.

“I love Mike,” he said. “I’d admired Mike for 18 years, and that’s really shocking that he did it that way. But… that’s kinda crazy.”

Something tells us Tomlin didn’t leave Pittsburgh just to coach their bitter rivals. But who knows what a little time and a whole lot of money can do.