After taking a year off, we’re back to rate the NFL’s announcers from the 2022 season.

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, a grade of F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t rocket science. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

If you missed the rankings in 2018, 2019, or 2020, click those links to check them out.

Here are the caveats for this year’s rankings.

A team will need to work at least three games together this season in order to be included (though I allowed NFL Network some leeway).

Each broadcaster will only be included once.

National radio, Spanish language, and alternate broadcast crews (ManningCast, Dude Perfect, etc) will not be included.

Remember, you’re voting on the crew as a whole. If you like the play by play broadcaster but hate the analyst (or vice versa), grade accordingly.

Polls will be open through 10 PM Eastern/7 PM Pacific on Friday, January 20th, and the rankings will be released sometime during the day on Monday, January 23rd.

The networks are listed alphabetically, and the broadcast crews for each network are listed alphabetically by the last name of the play by play broadcaster. Happy voting!