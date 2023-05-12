The NFL schedule release for the 2023-24 season officially took place on Thursday night. Every NFL team posted their team schedule on social media, and some did so in an extremely creative way with some fun promotional videos.

Many teams just used the top player to say a quick statement on the prospects for the upcoming season in a video. Others took things to the next level and produced interesting short films that tell a unique story.

Here are five of the best videos posted by NFL teams on social media.

5. Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers video was a play on an anime intro but there were some very clever and subtle roasts of all their opponents next year that were quite funny. They made light of the recent Detroit Lions gambling scandal by putting in a mock gambling hotline and hilarious roasted the New York Jets with a scene of Time Square with a billboard making a joke about Zach Wilson’s mom. Anime is obviously not everyone’s cup of tea, but there were some very funny references in this video from the Chargers.

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

4. Cleveland Browns:

The Cleveland Browns used WWE Superstar and longtime Browns fans Mike “The Miz” Mizanin in their hype video of “Dawg Pound Wrestling.” The video shows the Browns mascot Brownie The Elf in cartoon form defeating each of the team’s opponents in a mock wrestling match. There were some pretty funny jabs at their NFC North rivals in this video, and overall the charisma of The Miz shines through in this video. Anyone that loves wrestling and the NFL will enjoy this video by the Browns.

14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023

3. Denver Broncos:

The Broncos video was essentially a spin-off of the hit show The Office with Peyton Manning acting as Steve Carrell’s character Michael Scott. Angela Kinsey, plays her usual role on the show and tried to set up a schedule reveal party which goes horribly wrong due to the Broncos mascot’s incompetence. It is a silly video but feeds well into the humor of the original show.

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨ Conference room, five minutes. ??? ???????: ???????? ??????? ???? pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

2. Chicago Bears:

The Bears also went in the mold of a television show. They went as if it was an episode of FX show The Bear, which is obviously fitting. A number of cameos including Charles Tillman, Justin Fields, and WWE personality Seth Rollins make this extremely entertaining. Much like the other videos they do throw some funny subtle jabs at their NFC North foes.

1. Tennessee Titans:

The Titans went with perhaps the most simple of any of these videos, but it is also undoubtedly the funniest. They asked a bunch of random people on Broadway to try and guess the team logos of their opponents next season. This obviously led to some hilarious answers, including “Lightning McQueen” for the Los Angeles Chargers, “Just the football logo” for the Cleveland Browns, the “Boston Bobcats” for the Cincinnati Bengals, and the “Pirates from the Islands of the Caribbean” for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers among many others.