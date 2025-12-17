Credit: Adin Ross

Criticizing NFL referees is a big no-no for coaches and players. That includes during livestreams.

Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua voiced his displeasure with the refs during a recent livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, saying they intentionally make calls to brag to one another.

“The refs are the worst,” Nacua said. “These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV, too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on “Sunday Night Football?” That wasn’t PI (pass interference), but I called it.’”

The livestream was apparently supposed to take place, at least in part, at the Rams’ facilities. However, when Ross and N3on attempted to enter the facility on Tuesday, they were denied entry.