Criticizing NFL referees is a big no-no for coaches and players. That includes during livestreams.
Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua voiced his displeasure with the refs during a recent livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, saying they intentionally make calls to brag to one another.
“The refs are the worst,” Nacua said. “These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV, too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on “Sunday Night Football?” That wasn’t PI (pass interference), but I called it.’”
The livestream was apparently supposed to take place, at least in part, at the Rams’ facilities. However, when Ross and N3on attempted to enter the facility on Tuesday, they were denied entry.
“I thought my team communicated. I guess there was no communication,” Nacua told the duo over the phone on the livestream. “Especially then, when coach found out, he didn’t (expletive) with that. Just because of the short week. Let me handle business on Thursday, then we should be good.”
According to The Athletic, Tuesday’s practice was their only one this week as they prepare for a massive game against the Seattle Seahawks.
At one point during the livestream, Ross, who has faced several platform bans over “hateful conduct” and slurs, instructs Nacua to perform a specific movement during a touchdown celebration: rubbing his hands together and looking at the camera. Ross, who is Jewish, often does this as part of what is referred to as his “Jewish Dance” or “Jewish emote.”
The movement, which can be easily interpreted as someone who is miserly or greedy rubbing their hands together, has been called out as an antisemitic trope. Nacua promised to use the celebration this weekend if he scores a touchdown.
