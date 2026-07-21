Photo by Michael Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – There have been plenty of changes with the Tennessee Titans over the past few years. With change come exciting developments. The Titans have a new head coach, Robert Saleh, and a new Nissan Stadium is under construction right next to the old one, with the new facility scheduled to be ready for the 2027 season.

This year, the Titans will also have a radio analyst as Tennessee native and former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster steps into the role alongside second-year play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour. Foster takes over for Dave McGinnis, who passed away in April. Foster served as a sideline reporter for the Titans in 2023 and 2024, then spent last season with the Vols Radio Network. He also co-hosts the morning show Ramon and Will with Will Boling on 104.5 The Zone, the Titans’ flagship radio station.

We recently caught up with Foster to discuss his new gig.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How excited are you about starting this new chapter in your life?

Ramon Foster: “Very excited. You’re one of 32 guys across the NFL to get an opportunity to paint the picture for listeners who consume NFL football on any given weekend. And it’s a big role, one I’ve looked forward to since it was announced. But also, just the idea of being in the NFL again and around the game. As a former player, you usually catch yourself trying to scratch that itch to be involved. This gives me the opportunity to be in and to cover a team that seems to be very high and moving in the right direction.”

Do you expect to be nervous for your regular-season debut when the Titans host the New York Jets?

“Yes, for a lot of different reasons. First time on the job, sight unseen. I think we, as people, operate in a box of comfort. And this will be a little bit different, with so many new faces and working with a new partner, Taylor Zarzour. But also following two legends who have been in this role before. Of course, Mike Keith, former voice of the Titans, and the sudden passing of the last color analyst, Dave McGinnis. He’s a legend here, as far as the way he was on air and how he approached it. But I was around both of those guys and saw how they prepared. They approached broadcasting like it was a game, and that’s the same feeling I get whenever the ball is about to be kicked off or in the lead-up to the pregame show we do.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheRamonFoster rejoins @TitansRadio 📻



Tennessee native and longtime NFL offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who played at the University of Tennessee, will serve as color analyst alongside Taylor Zarzour, who will continue in his role as the play-by-play voice of… pic.twitter.com/3OhxwsLTwS — 104-5 The Zone 📻 (@1045TheZone) May 21, 2026

How did you first get started in radio?

“I remember watching Ryan (Clark) and Larry Foote do theirs at the same restaurant I was at in Pittsburgh. After they left, I ended up getting an opportunity. So, I did that for about six or seven years every Tuesday during the season. I also did NFL sports broadcasting and boot camp, just trying to plan for life after football. From that point, I think it was about 2016 or 17, in the offseason, I came on to a local station here, our competition across the way, 102.5, and did some stuff there, mostly hockey. We talked football as well.”

What led you to connect with the Titans?

“I retired in March (2020). I got a call in July from someone who said, ‘Hey, there may be an opening at the station. I’m going to put your name in a hat.’ I thought, ‘OK, let’s go.’ I was hired in August. So I got hired here and went on the show at this station, 104.5. I planned on taking a year off, which is crazy to me. It was good fortune that it opened as soon as I retired. But I had a lot of work in it. So I did the first couple of years, and in 2023, Mike Keith asked me to come do sidelines with Titans Radio. Did that in ’23. Glad to be on the sideline, getting a lot of reps. In ’24, I did it again. Then last year in ’25, Mike left and brought me to Knoxville.”

When the analyst position became available, this wasn’t something you campaigned for?

“I didn’t, as you said, campaign for it. I wasn’t pushing the narrative that this should be me. My whole thing in the world of sports is this. If you do good work, people will find it. My job and role have always been—and this is probably my football mindset as an undrafted guy—to just grind. Keep your head down. If you’re good enough, people will take notice. That’s the same way I approach sports broadcasting. I didn’t want to get into this industry as a former player and treat it as if I knew everything, or as if I didn’t respect the job that guys like yourself, who are traditionally journalists, do. I take this very seriously.”

Titans choose Ramon Foster as radio analyst replacement for Dave McGinnis https://t.co/0sNjkyUdm9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 16, 2026

What was your reaction to some of the criticism about you getting the job?

“Shocked but understandable. … Coach Mac was in that role before, and Frank Wycheck was in this role, just guys who had been here before. But I was a little taken aback because, technically, I’d been under the Titans umbrella for about five-plus years, worked for Titans Radio, worked for one of the legendary guys here, have a good relationship with the front office here as well, and I’ve always been above board with it. But people protect what’s theirs in sports, and as tragic as it was for Coach Mac to pass away at that time, I think everybody was just throwing stuff out, and it landed on me. For a little while, I’ll be honest with you, I was taken aback by it. And honestly, it just kind of fueled me a little bit more as to why I want to be really good at this.”

As someone who was an undrafted player and played 11 years in the NFL, what’s your mentality on this?

“It’s just like draft picks or head-coaching hires. Not everybody’s going to be on board, and I can’t fault them for that. My job is to go out there and do the best version of this era of Titans Radio I can. If I’m not good enough, this is a performance-based league, and I’ll be out.”

Were you surprised that some of the criticism stemmed from your time with the Steelers?

“When I saw (Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk) at Coach Mac’s Memorial, I said, ‘Now you make sure you tell me if I’m bad.’ She was like, ‘You’re fine, you’re good,’ and we joked about it. But I’ve been nothing but respectful to this franchise, and I understand where I played in Pittsburgh and what this franchise has as a rivalry from the AFC Central days. Some people hold on to that, and I don’t fault them for it. But I’ll put it this way. I’ve been retired for going on six years now. I get called out more here in Tennessee for my voice than I did playing 11 years in Pittsburgh. I’m more known for that now, which shows you how embedded I am in this community and for their team. But yeah, that week or two, it was interesting, and it was fascinating to see where most of that came from; that’s all I will say.”

“I put so much time into watching tape, because I didn’t know how to.”@Titans QB Cam Ward shares why watching tape is so valuable to him after he got a late start learning how to do it early in his career.



Quarterback Season 3 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/OFyCQog8yZ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 15, 2026

What’s your impression of Cam Ward so far?

“I don’t know if there’s a bigger critic of himself than Cam Ward right now in football that fully expresses it. There’s a docuseries, Quarterback, and it just shows you his mind. How he approaches the game. And just him not being satisfied until you get to a point where you’re winning or you have the ability and opportunity to raise up that Lombardi Trophy. So, I think he’s the right guy for the Titans with where they are as a franchise right now.”

What will success in your new job look like to you in the first season?

“Being willing to adjust. Being able to get critiqued. Understanding where I need to be better at and how I need to be better… I do a morning show from 6 to 10 every day. So, if I’m bad, they’ll tell me. I have no problems with critiques or anything else that goes with being in a public space. I do believe there’s a high standard with Titans Radio, and I truly believe that if it goes sideways, I’ll hear about it.”