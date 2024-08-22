Photo Credit: Nick Walters on X.

NFL fans will occasionally head into seasons with unrealistic expectations for their favorite teams. But for one young fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, that’s not an issue. Far from it, in fact.

Nick Walters of KTNV (Las Vegas’ ABC affiliate) asked a young Raiders fan about the upcoming season.

“You’re so into the NFL,” Waters said. Then, pointing to the fan’s Raiders shirt and hat, he added, “You know your Raiders. I can tell right here. How are you feeling with the team this year?”

The fan paused, seemingly pondering his response.

“We’re not going to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I already know it. I already know it.”

Walters then had a follow-up, which produced an even more noteworthy answer.

“We got a realistic Raiders fan here. This is odd. This is the first interview I’ve ever had like this. The Super Bowl chances are not good. But what is it going to take for the Raiders to have a successful season, do you think?”

It’s a natural follow-up and one the kid was seemingly prepared for.

“Not to get arrested,” he quickly replied.

Can the Raiders meet this kid’s expectations this year? (H/T @nickwalt)pic.twitter.com/R402KB8V3c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2024

Admittedly, in past seasons, avoiding arrests has proven tougher for the Raiders than winning games. Still, that sounds like a good place to start.

Hopefully, Walters can do follow-up interviews with this fan. While we’re not hoping to see any Raiders arrested during the season, seeing and hearing this kid’s reaction would be top-notch.

