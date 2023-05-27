Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams offered a swift apology after shoving a camera man following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, acknowledging that his emotions got the best of him. Apparently, his victim wasn’t satisfied by that explanation, seeking legal recourse for the incident, which took place on October 10th of last year.

Park Zebley is suing Adams for damages, demanding accountability after being briefly hospitalized for his injuries, which included concussion symptoms.

Davante Adams apologized for shoving the guy. pic.twitter.com/hJ3LcROSLZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

Adams is also facing one count of misdemeanor battery, a charge he’ll contest at his next court appearance scheduled for June 26th.

“A municipal misdemeanor battery charge is not sufficient,” Zebley expressed in a statement to the Kansas City Star. “I’m looking for justice. You can’t shove someone down and walk off like it didn’t happen. Not in real life.”

Both teams, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Events Staffing were named in the complaint, which was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court. Zebley, a 20-year-old college student employed by a local production team contracted by ESPN, claims he was targeted online following the incident, which led him to seek counseling.

The league has yet to discipline Adams, waiting for his legal case to be resolved before determining a punishment. Best known for his eight-year stint with Green Bay, where he quickly emerged as Aaron Rodgers’ go-to target, Adams was spectacular in his debut season for Vegas, leading all NFL receivers with 14 touchdown catches. Upon joining the Raiders last offseason, Adams agreed to a five-year, $140-million contract, which, at the time, made him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

[Kansas City Star]