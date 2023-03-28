The NFL Media layoffs have reportedly come for another on-air personality.

Per the New York Post, Rachel Bonnetta agreed to a buyout of her contract, less than two years after joining the network from Fox Sports.

Bonnetta initially joined NFL Network in September of 2021 to focus on sports betting content and also “host, contribute and develop content ideas” outside of the sports betting sphere. She was a part of the network’s NFL Draft coverage last year, and also contributed to NFL GameDay Morning.

No landing spot for Bonnetta has been rumored yet, but I’m sure you can add the usual suspects like The Ringer and Meadowlark Media to the list. FanDuel TV, where former NFL Network colleague Kay Adams landed last year following her departure, also could be a fit.

In addition to Bonnetta, reporter Jim Trotter announced on Monday that his contract with NFL Media wouldn’t be renewed.

