Rachel Bonnetta recently left Fox Sports’ Fox Bet Live show, but she’s not leaving sports betting behind.

The reporter and TV personality is joining NFL Network, where she will contribute sports betting analysis and commentary (or “Legalized Sports Betting-focused content,” as the official NFL Media release puts it) for the league’s cable channel, in addition to NFL.com and the NFL app.

Bonnetta will have a role on Sunday pregame show NFL Gameday Morning and host NFL Gameday View, while also contributing to NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage and the NFL Honors awards show. Though the official release doesn’t say so explicitly, Bonnetta is also expected to appear across NFL Network programming, which would presumably include shows like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access.

According to Deadline, Bonnetta will also launch a sports and entertainment podcast for the NFL’s podcast network being developed with iHeartMedia.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO???? I truly, truly could not be more excited about joining this squad. @NFLnetwork is on in my home every..single…day. So pumped to get started????? (Also go Browns!) https://t.co/Nk2JK4z0Mw — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) September 1, 2021

Bonnetta announced last week that she was leaving Fox Bet Live which she hosted with “Cousin Sal” Iacono, Clay Travis, and Todd Fuhrman. The sports betting show relaunched this week with Alex Curry replacing Bonnetta, Iacono, Travis, and a rotating cast of analysts that will include FS1 personality and Fox Sports Radio host Jason McIntyre.

However, in the tweet announcing her departure, Bonnetta said she would still be part of the Fox Sports family and an announcement on what she’ll be involved with is forthcoming.

Additionally, Bonnetta is the sideline reporter for A&E’s America’s Top Dog, the canine obstacle course competition hosted by Curt Menafee and David Koechner. The show’s third season debuts in September.

Outside of sports, Bonnetta will star in and produce a sitcom for TBS based on her career in sports and sports media. The as-yet-untitled comedy is being co-written, produced, and executive produced by Betty Thomas, who co-created and produced My Boys for TBS — which centered on a female sports columnist in Chicago — and has directed feature films including Private Parts, John Tucker Must Die, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

