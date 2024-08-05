September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the NFL season draws closer, teams are under more pressure than ever to get their rosters in order.

Some teams are even still actively pursuing free agents, such as the Tennessee Titans.

Sunday night, the Titans were reported to have reached a one-year agreement with safety Quandre Diggs, a three-time Pro Bowler. In fact, Diggs himself first reported news of the signing on his X account, beating Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and other NFL insiders.

Long awaited news..

5X All Pro Dad & 3x Pro Bowler @qdiggs6 has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a 1 year deal!#TitanUp — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 4, 2024

“Long awaited news… 5X All Pro Dad and 3X Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a 1 year deal!” Diggs posted.

He didn’t share the financial terms of the one-year contract, but Schefter noted it’s worth “up to $5 million,” which likely means there are incentives in the contract that will reunite Diggs with former Seattle Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams, who signed with the Titans this offseason.

It’s not often that a player can break the news of their own signing, but Diggs joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Marcus Stroman on the list of the most recent players to accomplish the feat.

