Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology after he made an antisemitic gesture on a livestream.

Nacua recently appeared on a livestream with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on, where the 24-year-old wide receiver made headlines for criticizing NFL referees, stating they’re “the worst” and just lawyers who want to be on TV.

During the stream, Ross also asked Nacua to perform what has been called out as an antisemitic gesture as a touchdown celebration by rubbing his hands together and looking at the camera. Nacua followed along and eagerly vowed to do make the gesture when he scores a touchdown. Ross, who is Jewish, refers to the motion as his “Jewish Dance” or “Jewish emote.” Nacua has since apologized.

Rams star WR Puka Nacua also worked on a touchdown celebration dance on Adin Ross’ livestream in which he rubs his hands into the camera. It’s an action can be seen as mocking Jewish people. Nacua promised to do this dance after he scores. pic.twitter.com/Gttry6BeF8 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua wrote on Instagram. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

In a separate statement, the NFL said it “condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

The Rams also issued a statement saying, “There is no place in this world for antisemitism as well as other forms of prejudice or hostility towards the Jewish people and people of any religion, ethnicity, or race.”

The livestream was supposedly set to take place at the Rams’ facility, but head coach Sean McVay and the team appeared to shut it down. When Ross and N3on attempted to enter the facility, they were denied. Ross has faced platform bans for “hateful conduct,” and has faced significant criticism for using his livestreams to platform neo-Nazis and white nationalists including Nick Fuentes.