The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been enveloped by the drama of Bill Belichick reportedly being snubbed by voters for induction in the first year of eligibility.

The ensuing shock of the most successful coach in NFL history getting denied entrance into Canton as a first ballot Hall of Famer has led to rebukes from all over the sport and even from the pool of 50 voters of the selection committee, largely comprised of local media members representing each NFL city.

In the aftermath, several voters have spoken out that they voted for Belichick and couldn’t have possibly been one of the eleven (at least) that did not select him. Former Indianapolis Colts executive and ESPN analyst Bill Polian was in the middle of the finger pointing as an anonymous voter said that he lobbied against Bill Belichick because of the Spygate and Deflategate controversies. Polian strongly denied that.

All of it has turned the focus on the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the selection process. In response to the situation, the Hall of Fame released a very blunt statement saying that voters on the selection committee must follow the selection process bylaws and that voters could be given the boot if the hall feels the process has been tainted.

Statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Doesn't name Bill Belichick but says if a voter violated the selection process bylaws, action will be taken, including the removing the voter from the committee.

The full statement reads as follows:

The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrines of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026. It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector. Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand that action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is unique in that voters are allowed to lobby one another and give speeches in favor of candidates. That’s not the process of the Baseball Hall of Fame where voters vote individually in isolation and 75% is needed to gain entry into Cooperstown. By its own nature, there is much more of an element of subjectivity and the ability to be swayed by arguments. And if one person or a small group of people choose to make a statement or forward an agenda, they have much more influence to do so in this process.

However, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has never seen anything like this where the leaked result of a vote has been made public before it was announced by the institution itself. And with something so unbelievable as Bill Belichick’s snub, it brings the integrity of the entire process into serious question. Who leaked this news? How did it leak? And what in the world could have gone through those voters’ minds that kept Bill Belichick out?

Clearly all those questions is why the Hall felt the need to issue such a strong public stance, not just for football fans at large, but for their own voters as well.