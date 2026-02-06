Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It may finally be time to end the Pro Bowl Games experiment.

This year the NFL integrated their now annual flag football All-Star showcase into Super Bowl week in the host city for the first time. The result was the Pro Bowl Games taking place in a warehouse on a Tuesday night. And with more players dropping out than ever before, even rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a Pro Bowler this year. But apparently all that was not a winning formula to captivate the masses.

Viewership is in for the Pro Bowl Games and according to AA’s Manny Soloway, the event registered a record-low 1.9 million viewers.

While pretty much every other sports league in existence would give anything to draw that kind of audience on a random Tuesday in February, this is the NFL we’re talking about here. And with the change in schedule, the audience for the Pro Bowl Games dropped an insane 60% versus last year’s contest that drew a then record-low 4.7 million viewers. By comparison, the last year the Pro Bowl consisted of a real football game in 2022, the audience was 6.7 million viewers.

The audience figures are so low that it places the NFL All-Star… whatever… well behind the most recent versions of the NBA (4.7 million) and MLB (7.2 million) All-Star Games and places it almost on par with the NHL. The last version of hockey’s 3-v-3 All-Star Game drew 1.4 million viewers before it was ultimately scrapped for the hugely successful 4 Nations Face-Off.

In fact, the 2025 preseason Hall of Fame Game more than tripled the Pro Bowl Games viewership. That contest was watched by over 6 million viewers in August. When your All-Star event is getting dwarfed in ratings by an actual preseason game, that tells you all you need to know about where the Pro Bowl Games stand in the American sports lexicon.

The NFL might see the Pro Bowl Games as a way to advocate for flag football as it prepares to become an Olympic sport in 2028. Any other positives are hard to come by. Whatever the NFL hopes to achieve through the event, it’s not working. The entire Pro Bowl process, from the players that earn the moniker to the “game” itself has become a joke.

And in a day and age where almost every All-Star Game is going through an existential crisis of some kind, it is quite the accomplishment to say that the most successful sports league of them all has the least successful All-Star event. The NFL is not an entity that easily admits defeat, but it would be wise to finally put the Pro Bowl out of its misery once and for all.