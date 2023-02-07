NFLBy Joe Lucia on

The rebranded Pro Bowl Games drew 6.28 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, and Disney XD, down from last year’s total of 6.69 million viewers.

But despite the decline in viewership, I feel like that audience is fine, given the drastic shift in format and the disappointing viewership for Thursday’s Skills Competition.

This wasn’t a game that mattered, and it wasn’t even a tackle football game – it was flag football! And over six million people still watched!

The Pro Bowl Games on Sunday was also the most-watched sporting event of the week by a fair margin. Only one other event, Fox’s broadcast of NASCAR’s Clash on Sunday night, even topped three million viewers.

While the change in format didn’t result in a viewership spike, there wasn’t a steep decline either, with the gradual slide we’ve seen in All-Star Games across all sports over the years continuing.

Overall, this isn’t a phenomenal number, but I think one that ESPN and the NFL will take. I don’t think there will be another drastic format shift for the Pro Bowl in 2024, and they’ll run this back next year with some tweaks.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily]

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia