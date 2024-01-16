Screen grab: New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

One of the unlikeliest sports media success stories is calling it a career — at least on the football field — with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told teammates following the team’s Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday that he is retiring.

The 36-year-old Kelce, however, will presumably remain in the public spotlight, as his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce — which he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce — has become one of the most popular podcasts in not just sports, but anywhere. After launching during the 2022 season, the podcast received increased attention as the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, natives became the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl, before skyrocketing in popularity during the 2023 campaign, thanks in no small part to Travis’ relationship with music megastar Taylor Swift.

But while Travis might be the bigger celebrity, Jason come to be known as the heart and soul of the show. He also does an impressive job serving as the podcast’s de facto host, keeping the show running and allowing Travis to play off of him. Not for nothing, Jason was also featured in People‘s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue last year.

As for his actual football career, Jason was hardly a slouch, earning six first-team All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl selections in 13 seasons with the Eagles. A likely inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Cincinnati product was a staple of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2017 and was even the rare center with his own signature play: the “Tush Push.”

Now that he is reportedly retiring, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Kelce. Between his playing credentials and an already established track record on camera, one would imagine he’ll be a hot commodity in the NFL media space in the weeks and months ahead.

