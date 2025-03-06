Credit: The DNVR Broncos Podcast on YouTube

The Denver Broncos are adding a podcast host to their coaching staff

Now, diminishing what Todd Davis accomplished in the NFL to merely being a podcast host in his post-playing career would be selling him short. The former Denver Broncos linebacker was a team captain and Super Bowl 50 champion during his playing career, which spanned from 2014-21, but he was part of the illustrious sports media for the past two years.

While he was a training camp coaching intern for Sean Payton’s Broncos in 2024, Davis was with DNVR Sports. He was also a mainstay on the DNVR Broncos Podcast for the past two seasons alongside Zac Stevens and Henry Chisholm. And while perhaps he could’ve parlayed that into a lengthy media career, the allure of coaching was too strong to pass up.

He will be a defensive quality control coach for the Broncos moving forward and will no longer be part of the DNVR Broncos Podcast.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Super Bowl 50 Champ and DNVR’s own Todd Davis is joining the Broncos coaching staff Todd will be joining the staff as a Defensive Quality Control Coach! @BamBamDavis51 pic.twitter.com/CofEg1nsfc — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) March 6, 2025

“I just finalized. I’m really excited about it,” Davis told DNVR. “It’s sad to leave DNVR. It’s been so great here. Zac, Henry, everybody here at DNVR, as well as the fans. Hope you follow me over to my new job and give me some support there. That would be awesome. It is bittersweet because it’s been amazing to be here… It’s sad to leave for sure.”

But in leaving the podcast, he’ll be reuniting with Payton and the Broncos for a second time.

Davis got his NFL start with the New Orleans Saints, where Payton signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State following the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending half a season in the Big Easy, the Broncos signed Davis off New Orleans’ practice squad.

The rest is history.

Davis may be leaving the podcast, but he’s stepping right back into the game. His time at DNVR kept him close to the Broncos, but now he’s rejoining the team in a role that could start a long coaching career.

From being undrafted to being a Super Bowl champion to molding the next generation of Broncos players, his Denver story clearly isn’t finished.