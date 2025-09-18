Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A commemorative patch on the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
By Matt Yoder on

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared that longtime writer, editor, and contributor Dale Lolley passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Lolley first started working with the organization in 1988 as a contributor to the team’s publication, Steelers Digest. Throughout the years, he also worked as a writer for the team website, fill-in host on Steelers radio, and podcast host for Steelers Nation Radio.

He also worked as a sportswriter outside of his contributions to the Steelers, first at The Observer-Reporter in Washington, Pennsylvania, and later as a writer for DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Colleague Bob Labriola wrote a tribute to Lolley on Steelers.com, sharing the news of his passing and offering a heartfelt word of thanks and appreciation for the longtime sportswriter’s efforts to connect with team fans.

“During his time with the Steelers, Mr. Lolley did radio, made videos, helped birth and grow a podcast, and even did a video version of that podcast. But in his soul, he was a writer. On deadline from a rickety high school press box, or from a Super Bowl Media Room where he had just done an exclusive interview with newly-elected Hall of Fame member Troy Polamalu, Dale Lolley was a writer. And he was good at it,” Labriola wrote.

Several individuals who covered Pittsburgh sports and the Steelers also shared their fond memories of Lolley on social media as a great writer and a great person.

Dale Lolley was survived by his wife and three children. He was 56 years old.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder