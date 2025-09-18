Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared that longtime writer, editor, and contributor Dale Lolley passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Lolley first started working with the organization in 1988 as a contributor to the team’s publication, Steelers Digest. Throughout the years, he also worked as a writer for the team website, fill-in host on Steelers radio, and podcast host for Steelers Nation Radio.

He also worked as a sportswriter outside of his contributions to the Steelers, first at The Observer-Reporter in Washington, Pennsylvania, and later as a writer for DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Colleague Bob Labriola wrote a tribute to Lolley on Steelers.com, sharing the news of his passing and offering a heartfelt word of thanks and appreciation for the longtime sportswriter’s efforts to connect with team fans.

“During his time with the Steelers, Mr. Lolley did radio, made videos, helped birth and grow a podcast, and even did a video version of that podcast. But in his soul, he was a writer. On deadline from a rickety high school press box, or from a Super Bowl Media Room where he had just done an exclusive interview with newly-elected Hall of Fame member Troy Polamalu, Dale Lolley was a writer. And he was good at it,” Labriola wrote.

Several individuals who covered Pittsburgh sports and the Steelers also shared their fond memories of Lolley on social media as a great writer and a great person.

Dale Lolley used to believe in me. Not only great at his job and always present, but as a friend would send things to me like this to show love. He always showed support to the grind I put into the 412 for four years. My heart hurts, and I’m sending love to him and his family.… pic.twitter.com/lKvkkkwBB8 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 17, 2025

Dale was damn good at what he did. A man with a wealth of knowledge who took time to offer advice to me and was fun to work with when we were partners. Gone way too soon. It’s a sad day. Praying for his family. https://t.co/IORxqF6w2E pic.twitter.com/vqBQHP5pOa — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) September 17, 2025

A sad day for all of us on the Steelers beat. I knew Dale for 30 years. Traveled with the team with him, broke bread with him, and had some brews with him all over the country. He saved my ass on Bourbon Street 25 years ago and never let me forget it. I will miss our talks… pic.twitter.com/izjpaYgfWQ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 17, 2025

Sat next to Dale for much of last season in Steelers media room and watched him fight cancer courageously. Dale did it the old-fashioned way, covering everything from preps to pros, and brought an athlete’s mentality to journalism.

Rest in peace. https://t.co/yjhrwQMJFA — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) September 17, 2025

Dale Lolley was survived by his wife and three children. He was 56 years old.