CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 18: Head Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out to his players during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 24-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin has lost the Steel City.

Well, not every Pittsburgh Steelers fan has lined up against the veteran head coach. But two of the most influential voices in Pittsburgh media suggested Friday it’s time for the struggling team to move on from Tomlin.

The Steelers lost to the New England Patriots 21-18 Thursday night. They looked bad on offense and not much better on the other side of the ball. It’s Pittsburgh’s second loss in four days against a team with only two wins, following a defeat by the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Andrew Fillipponi, co-host of The PM Show on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan, has seen enough of Tomlin.

“Worst 2 game stretch of the Mike Tomlin era. Team gagged away a playoff spot,” Fillipponi posted on X/Twitter. “Just out of curiosity, how does a pro-(Mike) Tomlin Steelers fan defend him right now?”

“Have a conversation. Ask Tomlin what he wants to do. Tell him he’s not getting a contract extension. Let him interview with other teams. Then trade him there. Start over.”

Have a conversation. Ask Tomlin what he wants to do. Tell him he’s not getting a contract extension. Let him interview with other teams. Then trade him there. Start over. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 8, 2023

Tomlin has been a popular figure in Pittsburgh, leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl championship and an impressive 170-99-2 mark in 17 seasons. But the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Fans have blamed several figures for the Steelers mediocrity of late, from quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett to former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, among others.

Now, all fingers are pointing at Tomlin. WFAN co-host Dorin Dickerson also called for Tomlin’s ouster on Friday’s The Fan Morning Show.

“This is when Mike Tomlin’s finest work is gonna happen? Eat my soiled shorts. Finest work?” Dickerson said. “The question is this … is it time to say goodbye, whether it’s firing or trading, Mike Tomlin?”

“You got embarrassed in back-to-back weeks. That tells me his guys that used to buy in, he’s lost that now. And so what else is there? That was a must-win game against the dregs of the NFL society. He’s lost, in my opinion, this team, so he’s gots to go.”

The Rooney family, which has owned the Steelers since their inception in 1933, is notoriously reluctant to shuffle head coaches. The team has had only three coaches since 1969: Chuck Noll (1969-1991), Bill Cowher (1992-2006), and Tomlin (2007-present). But with prominent voices such as Fillipponi and Dickerson calling for a change — along with scores of fans — Tomlin’s days might be numbered.

[The New York Post]