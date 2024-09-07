Credit: Fox 29

The Philadelphia Eagles opened their 2024 NFL season Friday night in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

Back in Philly, local broadcasters celebrated the moment the only way they knew how. By doing something incredibly over-the-top live on the air.

74-year-old Mike Jerrick spent his morning getting a live Brazilian wax on Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia.

READY TO WAX THE PACK: Mike Jerrick had a rather unique way of getting game ready ahead of the Eagles opener against the Packers in Brazil… getting a Brazilian wax on morning television. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/DbJVqw34ix pic.twitter.com/JGxzPNiabU — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 6, 2024

We hope for co-hosts Alex Holley and Karen Hepp’s sakes that he was wearing underwear or shorts for that segment. No one on the set needed to get a more thorough view than that.

With each rip, Jerrick tried to put a Philadelphia version of the classic Brazilian wax scene from The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Instead of “Kelly Clarkson,” he yelled out the names of Eagles players like Jalen Hurts, his co-workers, and any other random Philadelphia-related item that popped into his brain.

You can watch the full segment here, which includes Jerrick removing his pants (behind the screen) and the arrival of Eagles-themed dancers in an attempt to distract him. Or perhaps to distract everyone else from what Jerrick was doing.

