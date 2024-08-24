Phil Simms disagrees with Tom Brady’s call that rookie quarterbacks are being pressed into action too soon. Photo Credit: Bleav, Simms Complete

Has Tom Brady had his first controversial take as an NFL on Fox analyst?

Brady, of course, has yet to call a regular season game. But during a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest that aired on The Stephen A. Smith Show, he talked about rookie quarterbacks, calling it a “tragedy” many are being pressed into starting roles, saying “we’ve dumbed the game down.”

Simms, a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, begs to differ. He shared his thoughts on his Simms Complete podcast.

“I heard the Tom Brady comments. I disagree that you’re just throwing them into this,” Simms said.

“These guys have the talent and the experience. It’s the number of throws that they are getting in college that I think’s making the transition easier. The quarterback position just keeps elevating.”

“ I heard the Tom Brady comments, and all that, I disagree that you’re just throwing them into this .”@PhilSimmsQB on young quarterbacks starting on the Simms Complete podcast. 🎧: https://t.co/1tKDm9DJJT 💻: https://t.co/RZNZ5hnRuX pic.twitter.com/vaU3IjPWgU — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) August 24, 2024



For those who missed Brady’s comments, he told Smith that playing rookie quarterbacks hurts their learning process. Brady sat for one season before starting for the New England Patriots.

“I think it’s just a tragedy that we’re forcing these rookies to play early … But the reality is the only reason why they are is that we’ve dumbed the game down, which has allowed them to play,” Brady said.

“We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year … But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level, so they’re just going to teach them where they’re at.”

Whether there is a right, or a wrong, opinion here depends on each quarterback’s talent and situation. It would be a crazy take to suggest the Houston Texans made a mistake starting C.J. Stroud as a rookie. Other rookie QBs have struggled mightily.

The notable thing here is that someone, anyone, is disagreeing with a Brady take. Thus far, everyone has praised his work ethic in preparing for his new role and predicted success for him in the booth. Things should get really interesting when Brady settles in to his new role and drops a controversial hot take in the booth that sets social media on fire.

[The New York Post]