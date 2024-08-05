Credit: Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWOR

After Phil Simms’ departure from CBS was announced back in April, many wondered whether he would pursue another full-time broadcasting gig for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

While we still don’t have an answer, it was revealed that Simms will be testing the waters on the local broadcasting scene for his former team.

Simms, who, of course, was a staple on The NFL Today on CBS during his 26-year tenure with the network, is synonymous with the culture and history of the New York Giants, helping the organization hoist two Lombardi Trophies during his 15-year NFL career.

He will now get the chance to call games for his former team, at least temporarily. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the team revealed that Simms would join the Fox 5 NY broadcast booth alongside Bob Papa and Carl Banks as an analyst during this preseason.

Phil Simms will join us in the broadcast booth as an analyst alongside Bob Papa and Carl Banks this preseason on @FOX5NY! #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/6AQ64cEBW0 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 5, 2024

Simms has plenty of experience calling NFL games during his tenure at CBS, where he worked alongside Greg Gumbel and Jim Nantz, respectively.

Does this potentially mean we could see more of Simms’ from the booth in the future? Potentially, but Simms recently said in June that he is “as happy as ever” with his life following his departure from CBS.

“I’m as happy as I’ve ever been in this business,” Simms previously told Newsday. “Everybody goes, ‘How you doin’?’ I didn’t freakin’ die. I don’t know what to say sometimes. I’m fine. Don’t worry. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good change in my life.”

[New York Giants on X]