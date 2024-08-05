Phil Simms speaks during the 2023 Bergen County Coaches Association/Bergen County Women Coaches Association Symposium at The Brick House in Wyckoff on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Coaches Symposium Credit: Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWOR
Local NetworksNFLBy Reice Shipley on

After Phil Simms’ departure from CBS was announced back in April, many wondered whether he would pursue another full-time broadcasting gig for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

While we still don’t have an answer, it was revealed that Simms will be testing the waters on the local broadcasting scene for his former team.

Simms, who, of course, was a staple on The NFL Today on CBS during his 26-year tenure with the network, is synonymous with the culture and history of the New York Giants, helping the organization hoist two Lombardi Trophies during his 15-year NFL career.

He will now get the chance to call games for his former team, at least temporarily. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the team revealed that Simms would join the Fox 5 NY broadcast booth alongside Bob Papa and Carl Banks as an analyst during this preseason.

Simms has plenty of experience calling NFL games during his tenure at CBS, where he worked alongside Greg Gumbel and Jim Nantz, respectively.

Does this potentially mean we could see more of Simms’ from the booth in the future? Potentially, but Simms recently said in June that he is “as happy as ever” with his life following his departure from CBS.

“I’m as happy as I’ve ever been in this business,” Simms previously told Newsday. “Everybody goes, ‘How you doin’?’ I didn’t freakin’ die. I don’t know what to say sometimes. I’m fine. Don’t worry. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good change in my life.”

[New York Giants on X]

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley