INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 01: CBS NFL gmae analyst Phil Simms speaks during a press conference for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center at the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After retiring from the New York Giants after the 1993 season, quarterback Phil Simms jumped to broadcasting.

Simms first spent time with ESPN before jumping to NBC to join the network’s lead NFL broadcast crew alongside Dick Enberg.

In 1998, when NBC lost its NFL rights to CBS, Simms joined the CBS broadcast crew. He remained as a commentator and analyst through the 2023 NFL season, when CBS chose not to renew the contracts of both Simms and Boomer Esiason, replacing them on The NFL Today with Matt Ryan.

While the news surprised Simms, he hasn’t let it get the best of him.

“I’m as happy as I’ve ever been in this business,” Simms told Newsday. “Everybody goes, ‘How you doin’?’” he said. “I didn’t freakin’ die. I don’t know what to say sometimes. I’m fine. Don’t worry. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a good change in my life.”

Simms doesn’t expect to be away from the NFL for too long. He mentioned that he has “various possibilities” for the 2024 season that he’ll be looking to finalize later this summer.

“I love what I do. If I have free time even now, like if there’s a two-hour window in the afternoon for some reason and I’m not doing something, I’m going to go up and sit at my desk and write stuff about NFL football,” Simms added.

Phil Simms also mentioned that he enjoys having more time to focus on his podcast, Simms Complete, which he hosts with his son Matt.

“I never thought I would say this: I don’t like doing it; I love doing it. I can get information out that I have probably never got out before, and it’s fun doing it with my young son. He’s very quick-witted. Picks on his dad a little too much. I just love doing it.” the Super Bowl XXI MVP noted.

[Newsday]