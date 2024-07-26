Photo credit: NBC

Everyone wondered what Peyton Manning would bring to NBC’s Olympic coverage this summer. Turns out he brings Spygate jokes.

NBC opted to partner Manning with Mike Tirico and Kelly Clarkson for their coverage of the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics. A seemingly strange grouping of talent. But Manning would prove he’s able to bring more than just a giant baguette to the Paris Olympics, putting his expertise on display after Tirico mentioned Canada’s soccer spying scandal.

Peyton Manning with spygate jokes at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/3ihqKBUY5w — Vid Clip Hero (@VidClipHero) July 26, 2024



“Canada has already made news,” Tirico said. “Their women’s soccer coach was sent home after controversy about a drone and checking in on practices for a team and that, dating back to other competitions before this Olympics. So, we haven’t even officially opened the Olympics and we’ve got controversy and news.”

The Olympics are rarely without controversy before the games begin. This controversy, however, has to do with competition and not the usual geopolitical tensions. More specifically, it has to do with spying on another team’s practice. Sound familiar?

“A little Spygate in soccer here in the Olympics,” Manning noted, relishing the opportunity to chide Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

“Spygate. I love you,” said Clarkson, who appears to be a Dallas Cowboys fan as a native of Fort Worth, Texas.

Canada suspended and removed women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman from the Olympics this week following complaints from New Zealand about drones flying over their practices. According to New Zealand, Canada flew drones over two of their training sessions prior to their Olympic soccer opener. Canada went on to win the match 2-1.

The Patriots responded to Spygate by going 16-0 in the regular season before losing to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. Peyton may not have been able to beat the Patriots during the 2007 NFL season, but more importantly, he was able to chide his former rival with a Spygate reference during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony nearly 17 years later.

[NBC]