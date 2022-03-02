Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions, his production company, have had a pair of series ordered by the History Channel.

One series, entitled History’s Greatest of All-Time, will be hosted by Manning, and features him counting down the greatest of all-time in a specific category.

Part of me is hoping there are panel discussions during that series, just so we can get a segment like this.

The other series is called The Einstein Challenge, and is described thusly by Deadline.

Half-hour series The Einstein Challenge is being produced by Omaha and Citizen Jones and will see two world-class experts will compete to see who can best explain seriously complicated concepts – such as how does an airplane fly or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius – to a panel of kids.

Well, those are both clearly different from the ManningCast and Peyton’s Places (and the several other variants on the Places series). Could a road trip comedy film be next?

[Deadline]