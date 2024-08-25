Credit: Peter Schrager on X

Peter Schrager gave more credence to having non-former player analysts in the broadcast booth. The NFL Network star appeared alongside Ian Eagle for the broadcast of the New York Jets-New York Giants preseason finale Saturday, aka The Snoopy Bowl.

The Jets’ defensive line had a field day, sacking Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times. The trio of fringe roster players Takk McKinley, Braiden McGregor, and Leonard Taylor were particularly effective for Gang Green, combining for five sacks.

Schrager also impressed, showcasing his skills as a broadcast analyst by working seamlessly with Ian Eagle, one of the NFL’s most renowned voices. Their partnership was so natural that it seemed like they had been working together for years.

But they haven’t, which made Saturday all the more impressive.

As The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand pointed out, Schrager brought a lot of information to the table, which isn’t exactly the norm from a color analyst; they’re generally there to provide commentary based on what they see, which as a former player is rooted in experience.

For example, modern NFL players like Greg Olsen might be more in tune with the analytical side of things, but they’re also approaching it from a different perspective than someone like Schrager. The Good Morning Football personality brings a lot to the table, but it’s all informative, and it never feels like you are being peppered by useless stats or anything of that nature.

You listen to Peter Schrager as the preseason game analyst on Jets-Giants and with Mina Kimes on Rams exhibitions, you wonder if a network will try a non-player in a booth during regular season games. Schrager bringing a lot of info. Last one to do it, Tony Kornheiser. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 24, 2024

Schrager does his research but doesn’t come across as condescending.

He’s been renowned for his impressive knowledge of the NFL and has proven himself quite capable of being a valuable resource for fans, offering a unique perspective that complements the traditional former-player analyst.

He’s also well-connected and shares valuable behind-the-scenes insights with viewers.

Marchand wasn’t the only one with praise for Schrager:

I have a coworker who is good friends with Peter Schrager. I think he’s done a great job so far during this broadcast. 👏 #JetUp — Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) August 25, 2024

Got to my hotel in Denver turned on some preseason football and was pleasantly surprised to see these two together in the booth! https://t.co/FfHfeC8bqZ — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) August 24, 2024

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina echoed Marchand’s sentiment that not every game analyst needs to be a former player. We recently saw that with Mina Kimes during the Los Angeles Rams preseason broadcast, and we saw it again with Schrager.

Love hearing @PSchrags calling Jets-Giants locally in NY with the great Ian Eagle. Would be nice if networks realized a game analyst doesn’t HAVE TO BE an ex-player. Would be fun to have Schrager in a booth doing games. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 25, 2024

Sure, Schrager doesn’t have the notoriety of a former player like Olsen, Tom Brady, Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, or even Cris Collinsworth. But name recognition is only part of the game. And it’s not like Schrager hasn’t already established himself as a leading force and figure in the space. He’s become a household name, not only for his work on GMFB but also for his frequent appearances on other NFL Network shows and podcasts.

Schrager also had a great rapport with his play-by-play partner.

Eagle’s dry, witty humor and command of the English language like no other were complemented by Schrager’s ability to riff on topics like the future of technology in the sport. Together, they reminisced about how they would eventually tell their grandkids about the ‘Landing Zone’ and ‘Hawk Eye Technology.’

This conversation is amazing. Genuinely enjoying this broadcast from Ian Eagle and Peter Schrager pic.twitter.com/L8jdB0ky8T — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) August 25, 2024

As others pointed out, Schrager was having a blast in the booth.

His infectious enthusiasm shone through. And while announcers typically don’t hype up players who won’t make the final 53-man roster in a preseason game, Schrager made the most of his opportunity and had fun with it. There’s a time and place for everything, but his contagious excitement was appreciated, especially during a 10-6 preseason game between two teams that barely played any starters.

Peter Schrager is having the time of his life in the booth tonight — Tony Farmer (@Tonysmarkettips) August 25, 2024

Schrager said he had “an absolute blast” and called it a “lifetime memory.”

An absolute blast tonight. A lifetime memory. Thanks for watching! And yes, the jacket remained on the entire night. pic.twitter.com/a3aOAILnRe — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 25, 2024

And with how it was received, perhaps it won’t be the last time we hear him in the booth.