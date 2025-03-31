Screen grab: NFL Network

While he’s yet to announce where he’s heading, Peter Schrager confirmed he’s on the move.

At the open of Monday’s episode of Good Morning Football, Schrager announced that it would be his final time co-hosting the NFL Network’s flagship show. And although he didn’t confirm his next move, he did directly reference reports from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, who both reported that he was in talks to join ESPN.

“The rumors are true. Today is my last day on Good Morning Football,” Schrager said. I end with great feelings, we’re going to celebrate today. I love everyone on this show. It’s all good. But this will be the last episode I’ll be on this program. And with a heavy heart, I’m stepping away. But it’s also for good reasons and for a bright future. And hopefully we’ll all still be crossing paths and we can talk about ball elsewhere and it’ll be fine.”

Kyle Brandt — who has co-hosted GMFB alongside Schrager since the show’s inception in 2016 — proceeded to joke that he thought Schrager’s big news was going to be his latest mock draft.

“Alright, so you leaving the show, that’s a pretty big deal,” Brandt said. “I’m going to have to adjust to that and we’re gonna have to talk about it a lot this morning, I promise you.”

While a deal between Schrager and ESPN had to yet to be finalized as of this past Friday, all indications appear to be that he’ll be landing in Bristol. According to both Marchand and Glasspiegel, if/when that happens, the 42-year-old is expected to contribute to a variety of ESPN programming, including shows such as Get Up, First Take and NFL Live.

Regardless of what’s next, Schrager’s departure from GMFB marks the end of an era at the NFL Network, leaving Brandt as the show’s last remaining original co-host. As such, it will certainly be worth monitoring any additional changes that could be coming to both GMFB and the NFL Network, especially amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of NFL Media.