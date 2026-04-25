Credit: ESPN; New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Wednesday that he wouldn’t be with the organization during day three of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday so that he could attend counseling and be there for his family amid the release of damning photos relating to his apparent affair with NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

It was an interesting decision by Vrabel, seemingly acknowledging that while it was important to prioritize his family, it wasn’t as important as the first two days of the draft, during which he stayed with the team.

On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager reported that, despite not being with the organization, Vrabel was still in contact with the Patriots throughout day three of the NFL draft.

Peter Schrager reports that the Patriots are in “constant contact” with Mike Vrabel throughout the day. Presumably that doesn’t include when he’s in his counseling sessions… pic.twitter.com/a8MlhiMf9C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

“I’ve been told from Patriots sources that they are in constant contact with Vrabel throughout the day,” Schrager reported during ESPN’s draft coverage. “Obviously a very unique situation… He is not drafting with the team here on day 3, taking some time away to get some counseling and to be with his family, where he has taken the priority… but they do have contact via telephone and text message.”

After that news went viral, Schrager walked back his initial reporting that Vrabel was staying involved in Saturday’s process.

Following up on the Vrabel report, it was my understanding that Coach Vrabel was going to be in contact with the staff via phone/text, but I’ve learned that in the end, both Vrabel and the team ultimately chose not to interrupt him and his family during Day 3 of the Draft. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 25, 2026

“Following up on the Vrabel report, it was my understanding that Coach Vrabel was going to be in contact with the staff via phone/text, but I’ve learned that in the end, both Vrabel and the team ultimately chose not to interrupt him and his family during Day 3 of the Draft,” Schrager posted on X.

The Patriots went on to make six draft picks during day three.