Credit: The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show

The mass hysteria over Dianna Russini being photographed with Mike Vrabel is less about journalistic integrity and more about her looks, according to Peter Rosenberg.

Earlier this month, Page Six published photos of Russini poolside at an adults-only hotel with Vrabel. Despite the photos’ implications, Russini and Vrabel both issued strong denials of any romantic relationship between them.

The Athletic initially stood by Russini as its senior NFL insider, but she has since resigned from the position amid an ongoing internal investigation into the photos and her alleged relationship with Vrabel. While journalistic integrity may have been at the core of The Athletic’s investigation, the internet became obsessed with searching for old podcast clips and interviews featuring Russini discussing Vrabel, relationships, and her marriage, which have now gone viral. And on a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Peter Rosenberg attempted to explain the obsession.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: ESPN host Peter Rosenberg says incel’s are happy Dianna Russini resigned because they like to see attractive women get humbled. “Dianna is kind of hot. She got a dope body. Because men are weird, that factors into these incels getting angry.” 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/khPaT87tSZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2026



“Men, y’all are just weird. The anger from men online, it’s crazy. And there’s another weird part,” Rosenberg said. “Dianna is kind of hot. She’s got a dope body. And people always have known that about her.”

While saying “men are weird” and “Dianna’s got a dope body” in the same breath might be a little weird, Rosenberg insisted he’s not talking out of turn, pointing to the fact that if you previously searched Russini’s name, it wasn’t hard to find attractive photos of her.

“Because men are weird, that factors into their obsession and anger with these stories,” Rosenberg continued. “Sometimes the attractiveness of the person actually gets these weird incels more angry.”

Rosenberg explained he thought it was weird that a man with no connection to Russini would be at all concerned by the way she speaks or jokes about her husband to other men. There have been specific examples of Russini disparaging her husband, albeit in a joking way, labeling him as “average,” referencing a looming divorce, and talking about partying without him.

“She’s an entertaining, honest, open person. It just gets back to the double standard. It’s always a double standard,” Rosenberg said. “America’s gonna America on this one.”

Journalistic integrity concerns are why Russini’s job with The Athletic was immediately at risk after these photos were published, while Vrabel’s position as head coach of the New England Patriots was never in jeopardy. But the double standard exists in the sort of witch hunt that spawned into Russini’s history, while no one really cares much about anything Vrabel may have said or done previously.