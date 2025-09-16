Credit: Vegas Sports Today

We all saw Tom Brady in the Las Vegas Raiders coaches’ box Monday night, but Pete Carroll is still claiming ESPN’s report about the minority owner’s involvement is not accurate.

During the first quarter of ESPN’s second Monday Night Football broadcast this week featuring the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, Peter Schrager, serving as an on-field reporter, told viewers Brady was at the game and sitting in the coaches’ box with a headset on.

Additionally, Schrager reported Brady speaks with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly several times each week.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Peter Schrager on Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady, who’s in the coaches’ box tonight. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/fb0SfCqZLy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025



“We’ve got a special member of the Raiders ownership group here today, and that is Tom Brady, who is in the house and is with the coaches’ box here tonight,” said Schrager. “Was wondering how much Brady really had an involvement with this team. We hear so much about Brady as the owner. Chip Kelly told us this. He talks to Brady two to three times a week. They go through film, they go through the gameplan. And Brady is a luxury for the coaches. Who else has an owner who has been there and done that.”

After the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chargers, Pete Carroll was asked about Tom Brady regularly speaking with Kelly during his postgame press conference, and the head coach was quick to dismiss Schrager’s report.

“That’s not accurate.” Raiders coach Pete Carroll shuts down talk of Tom Brady play calling after a tough loss on Monday Night Football against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/k8wYcNkdj0 — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) September 16, 2025



“That’s not accurate. That’s not accurate. That’s not accurate,” Carroll insisted three times. “We have conversations. I talk to Tom and Chip talks to Tom regularly. We have a tremendous asset, and we all get along well and respect each other. And so, we just talk about life and football and whatever comes. He has great insight, so, we’re lucky to have him as an owner.”

Carroll can say that’s not accurate as many times as he wants. But Schrager reported the information came directly from Kelly, and we all saw Brady sitting in the coaches’ box with a headset on.

Tom Brady faced restrictions as a broadcaster for Fox last year because of his minority ownership with the Raiders. Those restrictions have since been relaxed with the NFL allowing Brady to participate in production meetings with opposing players and coaches at team facilities this season. But after seeing Brady with a headset on and learning about his level of involvement in the offense’s gameplan, it would be hard to argue if other teams push back on Fox employing an active minority owner as its lead analyst.