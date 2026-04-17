Credit: The Mental Game Podcast

NFL Draft season can be a dizzying time for insiders and reporters trying to follow all of the leads and smoke screens when it comes to what teams are planning and what players are rising and falling. So maybe you can excuse Adam Schefter for his bizarre tweet about Penn State running back Nick Singleton.

Schefter issued an update on the former Nittany Lions’ star recovery from an injury at the Senior Bowl and resuming training. He then noted that he is expected to be a mid-round pick in this year’s draft. Singleton rushed for over 3,000 yards and scored a school-record 54 TDs in Happy Valley after being a five-star recruit out of high school.

But instead of using a picture of Singleton, somehow Adam Schefter included a photo of 1990s Penn State running back Cordell Mitchell. Maybe it was actually another jedi mind trick from his good friend Oz the Mentalist.

How could Schefter possibly think this was Nick Singleton when he tweeted this out? pic.twitter.com/7wYn7ULXWh — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 16, 2026

Schefter then reposted the news and then used a real picture of Singleton after his mulligan.

Penn St. RB Nick Singleton, who broke his 5th metatarsal in his right foot at the Senior Bowl, now has been medically cleared and has resumed running. Singleton projects to be a mid-round pick next week. pic.twitter.com/4r07zCyXNq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

You might have seen the #32 Penn State jersey and assumed that it was actually former top overall selection and College Football Hall of Famer Ki-Jana Carter. But no, a deeper dive into the image shows that it was Mitchell, who played for Penn State from 1996-1999. It is incredible to stop and think how that actually happened and whether Adam Schefter (or whoever runs his page) merely inserted the first image of a Penn State running back they could find or if Mitchell was being researched for something else entirely. Does any other reasonable explanation actually exist?

To put the icing on top of the bizarre situation, Penn State entered the conversation by posting a video of Mitchell on social media and calling it one of their favorite runs of Nick Singleton.

Heard a scoop Nick Singleton is back 👀 One of our favorite runs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DqnG37Jsr5 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2026

Well played, Penn State. Well played.

Obviously, the only fitting end to this story is having Cordell Mitchell come out on stage whenever Nick Singleton is picked during the 2026 NFL Draft.