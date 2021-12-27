Back in May, Peacock announced they were developing a Joe Montana docuseries, produced by NFL Films. On Monday, Peacock revealed a trailer for the series (entitled Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure), which will premiere on January 6th.

The six-part series premieres with its first two parts on January 6th, with new episodes being released weekly after that.

Here are a couple of notes from Peacock about the series, including a strong lineup of interviewees.

– Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part sports documentary series featuring stories that most people don’t know; the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates, and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport.



– The series also features exclusive footage, as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr.

The timing of this release works out pretty well, with NBC going hard on promoting Peacock in advance of the Olympics and Super Bowl in February. Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure gives sports fans something else to binge in between live events, and while it may not end up as lauded as The Last Dance or as promoted as Man in the Arena, this could be another worthy way to spend your time.

[Peacock]