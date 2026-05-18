Jan 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster (73) and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) line up against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans community was devastated in April by the passing of radio analyst Dave McGinnis, who had been the color commentator for the team since 2017. The Titans were subsequently faced with the tall task of finding McGinnis’ successor, a process that ultimately resulted in the hiring of former NFL player Ramon Foster.

Foster, a Tennessee native who played his college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers, spent two seasons as the Titans’ sideline reporter before becoming a color commentator for the Vols in 2025. He co-hosts the morning show Ramon and Will on 104.5 The Zone, the Titans’ flagship radio station.

Despite Foster’s familiarity, the hire of Foster, who spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, felt to some like a “slap in the face” to players and coaches who spent their NFL careers with the Titans.

Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky is among those who feel other candidates with ties to the franchise were slighted.

“The Titans just greeted all of their big-time alumni with a big slap across the face,” Kuharsky said in a video shared to his Instagram. “I reported today that Ramon Foster is going to replace the late, great Dave McKinnis as the color analyst for Titans Radio. And maybe that’s fine, but when the Titans close Nissan Stadium in Week 17, Ramon Foster gonna be there representing the Titans, or is it going to be waving a terrible towel from his 11 years as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Kuharsky (@pkuharsky)

Kuharsky feels that the Titans dropped the ball when it came to even giving a franchise alumnus a chance for the job.

“My reporting shows that the Titans did not do any kind of extensive interviews of their best alumni for this job,” he said in the video. “Not just not extensive, not at all. All these big names that people have thrown out, who should have at least gotten a chance to show what they could do, sitting next to (play-by-play voice) Taylor Zarzour. Nothing. One of them may surface as the new sideline reporter, but that’s not enough.

“You’ve been in Tennessee in Nissan Stadium for 27 years, and you’re giving the Titans a Steeler who went to the University of Tennessee. That’s a testament to what you failed to grow, and it really shows a lack of ambition by the team to find somebody.”

Shortly after breaking Foster as the hire, Kuharsky mentioned several potential candidates who played for the Titans that were passed up, including Keith Bulluck, Jason McCourty, Brad Hopkins, and Bussin’ With The Boys co-host Taylor Lewan.