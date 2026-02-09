Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell walked past reporters multiple times Sunday night without saying a word, declining to address what happened during one of the worst individual performances by an offensive lineman all season.

Campbell allowed 14 quarterback pressures in the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss to Seattle, according to Next Gen Stats. That’s the most pressures surrendered by any player in a single game this season — regular season or playoffs combined.

Next Gen Stats attributed 14 QB Pressures Allowed to Will Campbell in Super Bowl LX – the most pressures allowed by any player in a game this season (including playoffs)@NextGenStats — Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade) February 9, 2026

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin noted that while most Patriots players stopped to take questions after the loss, Campbell declined multiple times before leaving Levi’s Stadium.

While most Patriots players took questions from reporters, LT Will Campbell declined multiple times and left — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 9, 2026

Seattle’s pass rush targeted Campbell’s side from the opening drive. Derick Hall set the tone early, driving him backward and sacking Drake Maye on Seattle’s first big defensive stand. It didn’t stop there. Hall, Byron Murphy, and Leonard Williams combined for five sacks, and the pressure rarely let up. Time and again, the quickest path to Maye ran straight through the left tackle spot.

Derick Hall vs Will Campbell 👀pic.twitter.com/SCLeThgb1b — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2026

Will Campbell did not fight and die for this fumble recovery. pic.twitter.com/jfwU9N4QzB — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 9, 2026

According to ESPN Analytics — coming into Sunday’s game — Campbell ranked 29th out of 30 qualified tackles this postseason in Pass Block Win Rate at 83.6%. Seattle clearly saw the vulnerability and attacked it relentlessly, turning Campbell’s side of the line into the focal point of its defensive plan.

This postseason, Will Campbell ranks 29th out of 30 qualified tackles in Pass Block Win Rate (83.6%), and Jared Wilson ranks 27th out of 31 qualified guards in Pass Block Win Rate (89.7%) according to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats. https://t.co/h87uaZiacF — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) February 8, 2026

To be fair, the Patriots’ protection issues went beyond one player. Maye was sacked 21 times over four playoff games, the most of any quarterback in a single postseason. But Sunday was different, even if Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel refused to single out Campbell afterward.

“Sacks are — that’s a team number,” Vrabel said.

That’s true, in theory. In reality, Seattle kept getting home from the same place all night.

Campbell’s decision to avoid the media doesn’t help his case. Emotions run high after Super Bowl losses, and Campbell was likely embarrassed about letting his team down on football’s biggest stage. That’s understandable. But part of being a professional — particularly a top 5 pick entrusted with protecting the franchise quarterback’s blindside — is facing the music.

The same player who said on draft night that he would “die” for Drake Maye wasn’t available to explain what happened when Maye needed protection the most.