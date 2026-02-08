Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being arguably the most prominent New England Patriots player of all time, Tom Brady initially tried to stay neutral about the team’s chances against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

He appears to have changed his tune.

Brady took to Instagram towards the end of the week to share a photo of himself with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, encouraging the longtime owner to go get his seventh Super Bowl ring.

“You know I got your back, RKK,” Brady wrote. “Get that 7th ring so we can match.”

Tom Brady shared a message of support for Patriots owner Robert Kraft ahead of Super Bowl LX 💍 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/knCfrfsLaW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2026

That note comes several days after the Fox broadcaster and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner took a neutral stance, saying, “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.” He added that the only thing he was rooting for was “good football.”

That did not sit well with several of his former Patriots teammates, with former defensive tackle Vince Wilforkcalling his stance “bullcrap” and cornerback Asante Samuel saying he was “highly disappointed in you not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel, who is about to do something special.” ESPN’s Damien Woody and Tedy Bruschi also had pointed rebuttals to Brady’s diplomatic stance.

Now, Brady might still not care if the Patriots win the game, but he just wanted to show support for Kraft, with whom he still shares a positive relationship despite his exit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion loves the limelight, so he should know that if he’s not going to publicly support the franchise he helmed for much of his storied career, people are going to notice and care.