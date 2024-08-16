Photo Credit: WBZ

On-field interviews are often awkward. They’re even more awkward when the interviewer and interviewee aren’t on the same page regarding a question.

That’s what happened on Thursday as sideline reporter Steve Burton interviewed Rhamondre Stevenson after the New England Patriots running back was taken out of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I gotta ask you about the guy who just left,” Burton said. “How much are they gonna miss him? And who’s gonna step up in his place?”

“I miss Bill,” Stevenson replied. “That was one of my favorite coaches. But, you know, Mayo, he’s a great leader. He knows what he’s doing with us. I’m excited for Mayo and I think we can get it done with him.”

That was a nice reply from Stevenson. He shouted out his former coach, Bill Belichick while also giving a vote of confidence to the new guy, Jerod Mayo. Certainly there’s no issue with anything he said, right?

While we can’t find any issue with what Stevenson said about Belichick or Mayo, Burton did have one problem with the response.

“I wasn’t talking about Mayo,” Burton said. “I was talking about your defensive teammate.”

“Oh, Judon,” Stevenson said. New England traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday after a lengthy holdout (though Judon had returned to practice before the trade).

This Steve Burton/Rhamondre Stevenson interview: – Burton asks about “The guy who just left.”

– Stevenson talks about Bill Belichick.

– Burton clarifies that he meant Matthew Judon.

– Burton then says Judon is “moving on to better places.”pic.twitter.com/Zb63POA9C8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2024

While Burton and Stevenson were now on the same page regarding who they were talking about, there was one more awkward moment, courtesy of Burton.

“He’s moving on to better places,” he said. Seemingly realizing that may be a weird thing to say to a current member of the Patriots, Burton amended that part. “At least a different place.”

“A different place,” Stevenson said. “Excited for him. I still know he has a couple more years in him. So I’m excited for him.”

Judon may indeed have a few good years left in the tank. We couldn’t say the same for that interview which, fortunately, ended there.

This offseason has brought a lot of change to the Patriots. So, specific references to people “who just left” would probably be wise going forward.

