Credit: 98.5 The Sports Hub, The Athletic

The biggest story in sports media the last week has been the fallout of the photos showing New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini privately enjoying an Arizona report together.

After initial denials of an improper relationship and the backing of The Athletic, Russini resigned earlier this week after the publication decided to do a more formal investigation following more internal questions about her story.

But one of the striking elements of the story has been just how few people throughout the football world and football media have actually commented on it. USA Today cut ties with contributor Crissy Froyd after her viral posts on social media disparaging Russini. Elsewhere, some people in the industry have not just dismissed the scandal, but championed their personal relationship with Russini. She’s even gotten a job offer from Stugotz out of all of this.

But if the media has been largely conspicuous by their lack of insights, it’s nothing compared to the radio silence coming from the football world. And that is symbolized by the response of New England Patriots analyst Scott Zolak, or lack thereof.

In a clip posted by the Boston Media Critic on social media from the Zolak & Bertrand show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Zolak was asked about the ongoing saga between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini. However, he decided to pass entirely instead of addressing the situation at all because of his deep ties with the Patriots organization and knowing Russini as well.

Earlier today, Zo talked about why he hasn’t commented on the Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini situation citing that he likes his jobs with 98.5 & the Patriots. Although I feel like Zo is being pathetic with this, I can at least respect his honesty here. @MikeMutnansky @bostonradio pic.twitter.com/rM7c1TXKPa — Boston Media Critic (@bostonmedia617) April 17, 2026

“I’m not uncomfortable, I’m not going to comment on it,” Zolak said. “I think that’s his question, why are you not commenting on it. During the football season, multiple times in the offseason, I do things with Mike. And I know Mike. Mike and I have a good back and forth working relationship. I know Mike’s wife, she’s been in some of the meetings. I know Mike’s two sons, I’ve met them, I’ve hung out with them during the football season. I know Dianna Russini, I know the people involved. And I’m in no position to comment on anything that happened between these two. It does me no good.”

While Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic, Mike Vrabel has not really been heard from throughout the last week. Theoretically, that should change when the NFL Draft comes next week and Vrabel does more media availability. The lack of consequences or public response from Vrabel has led to the questions of there being a double standard and why Russini has had to carry all the weight publicly for their secret Arizona rendezvous.

In fairness to Scott Zolak, it is a no-win situation. If he does comment, he risks upsetting his own bosses and deepening the distraction and turmoil within the Patriots that this situation has caused. And as he said, he knows the very real people and real families that have been impacted beyond what has been in the headlines.

But if he doesn’t, it comes off as if he is trying to merely protect his friends and circle the wagons. And when it comes to how the game is played inside pro football, it seems as if that protection is paramount. It also comes off to radio listeners that he’s refusing to do his job as a radio host commenting on the biggest stories of the day in Boston.

Mike Vrabel will eventually have to answer questions about what really happened with Dianna Russini. But that is clearly going to have to come from outside the New England Patriots organization.