Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

We officially have our first flex of the 2025 NFL season, and it’s hard to imagine anyone will disagree with this one.

On Monday, it was revealed that the NFL will flex the Week 6 game between the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints out of the 4:25 p.m. ET national window on CBS and instead move the San Francisco 49ers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game into the time slot.



The Saints have started the season winless through their first four games, with the second-worst point differential in the league. The Patriots are off to a ho-hum start under new head coach Mike Vrabel, sporting a 2-2 record. On the other hand, both the 49ers and Bucs sport a 3-1 record and sit atop their respective divisions. No question, there will be more national interest in that game than Patriots-Saints, which will slide into the 1 p.m. ET window.

Interestingly, the move was likely spurred, at least in part, by the injury to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in the 4:25 p.m. ET window on CBS in Week 6, a game that would’ve likely been distributed to the vast majority of the country if Burrow were healthy. Now, CBS will get to be more selective in what markets it sends that game to, with 49ers-Bucs able to pick up some of the slack.

The NFL’s decision ensures that most markets will get a more compelling game, rather than the majority of the country watching Jake Browning or the hapless Saints.